ASTORIA – Young vocalists from as far away as Chicago, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Louisiana have flown, and even drove, to sing in this year’s Astoria Music Festival’s Young Artists program.
The students are Alberto Rincon-Pardo, Bryce Genovese, Cameron Creitz, Casey Winkelman, Gavin Huval, Jayme Vaughn-Linebarger, Kristina Terwilliger and Leah Huber.
Students had to submit a video, resume and letters of recommendation. The program is directed by Dr. Mark Ross Clark. There were more than 20 singers who applied.
Students will perform recitals at 7 p.m. June 19 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Seaside and at 7 p.m. June 21 at Cannon Beach Community Church in Cannon Beach.
Both recitals are free; a $5 donation is suggested. A mix of opera, art song and Broadway/American songs will be performed.
The students will also perform in a fully staged production of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” opera at 7 p.m. on June 27 and 28 at the Performing Arts Center in Astoria. The opera is directed by Clark. This is a pay what you can performance; a $15 donation is suggested.
Metropolitan Opera singer Allan Glassman and the young artists will present a concert at 2 p.m. on June 29 at the Liberty Theatre. The concert is free; a $10 donation is suggested.
The students are training in Astoria for two weeks with Clark, who is director of Louisiana Lyric Opera and professor at the University of Louisiana; Kosta Popovic, who has worked as Assistant Chorus Master with the Metropolitan Opera; Metropolitan Opera singers Allan Glassman, professor at Chicago Conservatory of Roosevelt University, and baritone Richard Zeller.
In conjunction with a Young Composers Workshop, the festival will present a concert of new music by 13 Cascadia Composers at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at the Performing Arts Center in Astoria.
For more information, visit the festival’s website: amf2020.org
