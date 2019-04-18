MANZANITA — The seventh North Coast Squid literary magazine, which showcases work of writers and artists who live on the North Coast or have a strong connection to the area, will be published in November 2019.
Submissions will be accepted Wednesday, May 15, through Sunday, June 30. Submissions are accepted for fiction, nonfiction (including memoir) and poetry. All writing submissions are selected in a blind judging by authors and poets outside the area. Submissions of art and photos are accepted for cover art and inside art. The submission fee for each category is $3. Watch for detailed submission guidelines at hoffmanarts.org.
Take advantage of upcoming writing workshops to help you submit your best work. Visit hoffmanarts.org/writing/writing-workshops-events/.
On Saturday, June 22, we offer a Squid-specific writing workshop for up to 10 writers to share drafts of submissions in progress. The fee is $10.
John Brehm will judge poetry for the Squid. He is the associate editor of “The Oxford Book of American Poetry” and the editor of The Poetry of Impermanence, Mindfulness, and Joy.
Omar Al-Akkad will judge nonfiction. He is the author of the novel “American War” and a recipient of the National Newspaper Award for investigative reporting.
Megan Kruse, the author of the novel “Call Me Home” will judge fiction. She was the recipient of a 2016 Pacific Northwest Book Award, and one of the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” for 2015.
The North Coast Squid and Manzanita Writers’ Series are programs of the Hoffman Center for the Arts.
More information is available at hoffmanarts.org or contact Kathie Hightower at kathiejhightower@gmail.com.
