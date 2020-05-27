ASTORIA — Applications will be accepted until June 20 for a writer’s residency through The Writer’s Guild Astoria and Astoria Visual Arts.
The selected writer will spend a week inside a cottage on Washington state’s Willapa Bay, hosted by artists Buzz Bissinger and Lisa Smith.
Bissinger is the author of books including “Friday Night Lights,” “Three Nights in August” and “A Prayer for the City.” He teaches advanced narrative nonfiction at the University of Pennsylvania. Smith’s career has included writing and producing public television and radio.
During the residency, the selected writer will be able to socialize with Bissinger and Smith. The writer’s work will also be presented at Astoria Visual Arts toward the end of the residency.
To apply, send an application to info@thewriterguild.org, including a cover letter describing your experience and interests as a writer, your connection with the Pacific Northwest and what you hope to accomplish during your residency; a one-page description of your writing project, its scope and current state; a writing sample between one and five pages; and a resume, including applicable writing publications.
Additional information on the writer’s residency is listed at thewritersguild.org.
