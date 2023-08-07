TOKELAND, Wash. — Wood carving returns to the grounds of the historic Tokeland Hotel during the Tokeland Wood & Arts Fest on Saturday and Sunday.
Local and visiting artists will demonstrate chainsaw carving during the two-day event. Also on tap are a beer garden and live music.
The festival began more than 15 years ago as annual gathering of carvers, and has since grown under the organization of wood artist Jeffro Uitto.
Parking at the Tokeland Hotel is limited to hotel guests and people in need of accessible parking. Others should use the Shoalwater Bay Casino shuttle to access the event. For more information, visit www.tokelandnorthcove.com/events.
