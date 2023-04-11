Wisteria and sunshine: 'Enchanted April' celebrates spring at Ten Fifteen Theater

“Enchanted April,” adapted by Matthew Barber from Elizabeth von Arnim’s novel of the same name, follows the story of Lotty Wilton, who is depressed during a bleak London winter when she sees an advertisement to rent a castle in Italy for the month of April, a place perfect, the notice promises, “for those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine.”
In the play, which will be staged Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ten Fifteen Theater, Cherry Kocemba, as Wilton, jumps at the chance to escape a stifling marriage and endless rain. She invites three other women, similarly dissatisfied in post-World War I England, to join her.
As the month passes, verdant sun-drenched San Salvatore works its magic on each sad and hardened heart, healing grief and bringing hope — and with the arrival of two chastened husbands and one attractive young artist, romance blooms again.
“Enchanted April” is a romantic comedy of manners. Against the backdrop of a country still reeling from World War I, the play offers its characters, and viewers, a necessary balm of sunshine and renewal.
The themes of friendship, self-discovery and the transformative power of nature are explored in this piece that promises to transport and inspire.
The limited run show will feature some new faces to the Astoria theater scene, along with returning fan favorites. Slab Slabinski plays Mellersh Wilton, joined by William Ham and Kelli Hughes-Ham as Frederick and Rose Arnott, Grace Jacobson as Caroline Bramble, Mick Alderman as Antony Wilding, Rhonda Warnack as Mrs. Graves and Lori Wilson Honl as Costanza.
Danyelle Tinker, executive director of the Ten Fifteen Theater, chose the theme of centenary for this year’s productions, honoring the centennial anniversary of the theater’s location in the Oddfellows building.
The novel the play is based on turned 100 years old in 2022.
Brown said she loves the novel, which focuses on people emerging from horrific war experiences. “It’s a complex, rich story that translates beautifully onto the stage,” she said. “The story is powerful. The characters are delightful and have been brought to life by a wonderful cast and crew.”
Staged readings are a unique experience, quite different from a traditional full-scale production. Actors read from their scripts placed on stands, while set design and costuming are more subtle. The experience could be compared to an audiobook or a radio play, allowing viewers to engage and collaborate with the story imaginatively.
The reading promises to be a captivating and heartwarming experience, one that may be the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of spring in the Northwest.
