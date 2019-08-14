GEARHART – Trail’s End Art Association’s 69th Annual Judged Show attracted more than 80 entries in all media.
The judges selected Rick Crawford’s sculpture in wood titled “Metamorphosis” as Best of Show for 2019.
The Gearhart Mayor’s Award went to Linda Gehbart’s watercolor titled, “The Fog is Free.”
Cash and gifts from sponsors were awarded during the Gala show opening on August 3.
Judges were Teri Sund, award-winning artist and owner of Imogen Gallery; Michael Schlicting, award-winning artist and owner of Hawk Creek Gallery in Neskowin and Dwight Caswell, fine art photographer and contributor to Coast Weekend and The Astorian.
The show continues through August at Trail’s End Art Gallery, 656 A St. in Gearhart. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The list of winners can be found at trailsendart.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.