ASTORIA — Arcturus Wind Quartet will perform an evening of songs on Sunday.
Songs will focus on the “ever-changing beauty of a northern landscape, from darkly brooding dawns to swirling snowflakes.”
The performance will be held at the Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St. Tickets cost $25 to $30. Tickets are available at libertyastoria.org or by calling 503-325-5922.
The performance will be the third of a five-piece classical series held at the Liberty. Following performances will be held April 18 and May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.