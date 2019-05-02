RAYMOND, Wash. — The Willapa Player’s spring play is “Curtain Up!,” a two-act comedy. Five women inherit a ramshackle theater and hilariously work against the odds to bring it back to life.
Directed by Liz McCollum, the cast and crew are Assistant Director Russ Wiitala and Bre Amacher, Marissa Hurley, Charity Royanne, Deborah Sturgill and Nadine Zakel.
When: Friday and Saturday, May 3, 4, 10 and 11, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12.
Where: Hannan Playhouse, 518 Eighth St.
Tickets available at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Pharmacy and Raymond’s Everyone’s Video and More. Tickets are also available for sale at door 30 minutes before curtain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.