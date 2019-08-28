RAYMOND, Wash. – The Willapa Harbor Chorale begins rehearsals Monday, Sept. 9. The two-hour rehearsals are Monday evenings starting at 6 p.m. in the Raymond High School band room.
The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 Christmas concert.
Please come to the first rehearsal a few minutes early. The music will be distributed and necessary registration completed. These rehearsals are preparatory for a Dec. 8 concert at the Raymond Theater.
For more than four decades, this community-based chorale has performed two concerts annually, one in the spring and a second in December leading up to Christmas.
The chorale is co-directed by James Worlton and Kathy Holland and includes voices from South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, Westport, Montesano and Central Park.
For more information, call Worlton at 940-231-1713 or Holland at 360-934-9101 or speak with any choir member.
