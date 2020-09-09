CANNON BEACH — White Bird Gallery will present new works by Deborah DeWit this month in its gallery, 251 N. Hemlock St.
The exhibit, titled “The Choices We Make,” explores the human experience and moments in time through oil paintings of natural and figurative subjects.
DeWit is a regional artist who lives on the North Coast. She began her career as a photographer in the 1970s and has since published many books of her work, including photography, writing, oil paintings and pastel work.
