Starting this week, Coast Weekend will feature a new series, titled “What’s on your playlist?” The series will feature song recommendations from local creatives, like musicians and radio programmers.
To start the series , longtime Astoria resident Marco Davis shared a list of song recommendations. Davis is known throughout town for a variety of reasons. He’s a dance teacher, chef, massage therapist, radio programmer and the popular local drag queen, “Daylight Cums,” among other roles.
Davis is the founder of “Dragulation!” which is a featured portion of the annual Astoria Pride celebration. He is a regular volunteer for Lower Columbia Q Center, 46 North Farm and KMUN. He also runs KMUN’s “Over the Rainbow” show with David Drafall.
“The songs I’ve selected are ones that will be on my radio show on the 21st. Each month, I search out new music, or remakes of old favorites to share on the show,” Davis said. “One of the best parts about being a part of Coast Community Radio is that I always push myself to discover new things to listen to and share.”
Davis’ song recommendations include the following picks.
1. “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Lord KraVen
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZNJ5Y7cyB08” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
2. “Wild” by Troye Sivan
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/_8G4oaOxyxk” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
3. “Stand Up” by David Penn and Ramona Renea
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/33btXZXc6HE” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
4. “Better By Myself” by JORDY and Monique Heart
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/8xIo-RAdKrg” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
5. “Malibu” by Kim Petras
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/oLmn8qkqzJI” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
6. “Let’s Turn It On” by Freddie Mercury
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-u9H_i6yjEo” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
7. “Hallucinate” by Dua Lipa
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qcZ7e9EOQTY” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
8. “Legends Never Die” by Orville Peck and Shania Twain
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/PV3dDRNmj_U” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
9. “Hard 2 Forget” by VINCINT
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/fDaR52Kwhb0” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
10. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ixrje2rXLMA” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
