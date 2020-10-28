This week’s curator for “What’s on your playist?” is Dylan Hauser-Schalk, of Astoria.
He is a graduate of Astoria High School and a longtime contributor to KMUN, where he’s worked as a program assistant and show host. Hauser-Schalk is currently host of KMUN Youth Radio, engineer for “A Story Told” and co-host of “Up Next!”
“‘Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos.’ Spoken originally in 1627 by Feng Menglong, never in my lifetime has it rang more true. Instinctively, just by reading that quote, something has probably been drawn up in the mind of what I might be referring to, considering there’s so much chaos climaxing at once,” Hauser-Schalk said.
“However, there’s a group whose hardship I think is being overlooked: the addict (of all types),” Hauser-Schalk added. “Whether 30 years abstinent, or on day 1, chaos is bad for sobriety, and many addicts are filling the loneliness and uncertainty in their lives, back with their drug of choice. I’d like this article to serve as a reminder that those people are worthy of thought too. So, these are the top five totally awesome songs that may also give you some compassion toward the addict in your life.”
Here are Hauser-Schalk’s song recommendations.
1. “Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow” by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
“A half jazz/half rock track swollen with unpredictability — the music video shows a trashed ballroom of dancers, all of whom are frolicking around, but none look happy,” Hauser-Schalk said. “(The song’s standout lyric is) ‘I waved to my neighbor. My neighbor waved to me. But my neighbor is my enemy.’”
“Including a real answering machine message from the singer’s mother, this track underlines the isolationism and propensity to prevent help from those the addicts love the most,” Hauser-Schalk said. “(The song’s standout lyric is) “‘An ounce of peace is all I want for you; will you never call again?’”
3. “Cure For Pain” by Morphine
“A song so good, the whole album takes the track’s name. In a somewhat self-explanatory fashion, if there’s a cure for pain, there’d be no need for drugs,” Hauser-Schalk said. “(The song’s standout lyric is) ‘I propose a toast to my self-control. You see it crawling helpless on the floor.’”
“This one requires the lyrics alongside while listening, otherwise, no one would be able to understand through the shrieking, drowning vocal effects and thrashing guitar lines,” Hauser-Schalk said. “(The song’s standout lyric is) ‘Just one fix. Just one fix. Just one fix.’”
5. “Junkhead” by Alice in Chains
“Sung from the mouth of one of the most troubled people to ever live, the screams and drones coming from the lead vocals are difficult to ignore or forget and are a hundred percent authentic,” Hauser-Schalk said. “(The song’s standout lyric is) ‘You can’t understand a user’s mind. But try, with your books and degrees.’”
