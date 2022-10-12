Summer garden tours are done. Now cue the music. The annual Water Music Festival on the Long Beach Peninsula is approaching.
This year marks three concerts at two contrasting locations. Festivities will begin with a “Broadway and Beyond” show 7 p.m. Friday at the Chinook School.
Lyric soprano Kari Burgess of Portland and tenor David Gustafson will perform with pianist John Jantzi. The evening will begin with musical theater selections, including “Music of the Night” and “I Dreamed a Dream.”
After intermission, Puccini’s operatic works will take centerstage with pieces from “La Boheme” and “Turandot,” concluding with the showcase aria “Nessun Dorma.”
Gustafson performed the work at an intimate restaurant concert in Astoria two years ago. The performance was memorable for Diane Marshall, Water Music Festival chair. “People leaped to their feet with ‘bravos!’” she recalled.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, action shifts to the Oysterville Church, where British guitarist Paul Galbraith will give a matinee concert including works by Bach, Schumann and modern composers. Galbraith, who has developed an eight-string guitar, is known for his unusual playing style.
The festival will return to the Chinook School at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring Tien Hsieh, a Taiwan-born pianist who lives in California. Her repertoire will include Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue,” a sonata by Schubert and 16 preludes by Chopin. It will conclude with Rachmaninoff’s Prelude No. 6.
The two concerts at the Chinook School will feature a bar with appetizers and a social hour beginning one hour before performance times. Nanci Main, a longtime peninsula baker, will provide European-style desserts. Two framed prints of Astoria artist Noel Thomas’ work, depicting a harpsichord player on the beach, will be offered as raffle prizes.
Marshall and her board work year-round to fund the concerts. The group is known for its Music in the Gardens tours, two of which took place on the Long Beach Peninsula earlier this year. Members also hosted the Jazz and Oysters event in August.
She delights in helping making it happen. “I love music. It is my passion,” said Marshall, who sings and has played the piano since she was 6 years old. “I am a detail person and I am doing something that I love to do, which is to organize. Each concert is different and we are bringing world-class music to the area.”
Over the years, the group has contributed to Ocean Beach and Naselle-Grays River school district music programs, funding trips, instruments and visiting musical groups. Most recently, it presented Rachel Lake, director of the Ilwaco High School music department, with funding toward a spring trip which allowed students to perform in Florida.
Lake’s students will be helping at the Friday and Sunday concerts. “The Society brings out world-renowned musicians for the concerts, but also for educational outreach,” Lake said. “Our students have the opportunity to hear amazing musicians every year.” The donations enrich music experiences in Ilwaco. “Without their support the music department would not be able to have the opportunities it has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.