SEASIDE — Artists and community organizers gather to reclaim the future and ignite powerful social change in consumer and visitor behavior.
Everyone who has seen Washed Ashore’s stunning pieces of public art made from reclaimed marine debris has wondered “How’d they do that?”
Art to Save The Sea happens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Seaside Brewing, 851 Broadway. Search Eventbright “Art To Save The Sea” for additional events in Bay City, Gleneden Beach, Yachats and Brookings. Attendees of these gatherings will learn the process behind these masterpieces and see a visual presentation by John Tannous, executive director of Washed Ashore, which explains the process.
Over the next two years several large pieces of public art will be created and sighted in various communities on the central and North Oregon Coast. Communities interested in securing such a piece of public art should attend and inquire about the siting process.
After learning about the unique process Washed Ashore has championed, interested artists and community organizers can apply for a multi-week artist residency in Bandon to dive deeper into their process and support the creation of future pieces of public art from marine debris.
Some scholarships and living stipends are available by the generous support of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and Travel Oregon.
Event Schedule and RSVP here: http://bit.ly/2VlOlA9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.