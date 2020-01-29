WARRENTON — Warrenton High School’s musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is available to audiences at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The 16-student cast will tell the story of Millie, a young woman from Kansas, who travels to New York in 1922. Millie hopes to find a new life for herself, with a job as a secretary and a wealthy husband. Millie’s plan doesn’t work out though, leading to a show featuring flap dancers, crime and controversy.
Admission is $8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. During intermission, Warrenton Schools Foundation will hold its annual ice cream social.
