ASTORIA – The Astoria Library will feature Euphoria, a Brazilian groove-orientated group, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, on the library steps as part of its 10th Street Stage free outdoor concert series.
Kids and pets are welcome. Chairs are not provided so audience members will need to bring personal seating.
Euphoria is a collaboration between vocalist Kelley Shannon and trumpeter Derek Sims. Recognized by the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. for her jazz compositions, Shannon’s mission has expanded and crossed genres. Sims has played with Benny Golson, Freda Payne, Wynton Marsalis, Martha Reeves and other jazz and R&B luminaries.
Next month, Brian Bovenizer and the New Old Stock will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, on the 10th Street Stage.
For more information, contact 503-325-7323 or visit astorialibrary.org.
