ViVA Trio concert at the Raymond Theatre for Sunday Afternoon Live

RAYMOND, Wash. — The award-winning Canadian group ViVA Trio will take the stage of the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Singing everything from operatic classics to pop songs, their powerful soprano voices combine with an impressive stage presence and comedic charm while providing the audience with deep emotional vocal performances.
Anna Bateman, coloratura soprano, Erin Fisher, mezzo-soprano, and Katya Tchoubar, performer, songwriter and producer, each have a long list of solo credits including numerous operatic roles, classical concerts, music theatre, pop and even jazz. These performers have serious vocal prowess, showcasing spectacular high notes, soaring crescendos and captivating three-part harmony.
Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, the Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419. The show is sponsored by Dick Mergens, Janet Furfiord in memory of Don Furfiord, Adella Hogan Memorial Donations and Cecelia Seaman.
With music spanning true-blue operatic to individual arrangements on pop music, the ViVA Trio has received international attention with a successful 2017 tour, performing with multiple symphonies and philharmonic orchestras from Poland to Canada to the United States. Their version of “What A Wonderful World” has been featured in two commercials in South Korea. In 2017, ViVA Trio released their “Nothing Else Matters” album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.