ASTORIA — The Clatsop Small Business Development Center will host a virtual book club starting Tuesday.
The club will be hosted by David Reid, executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce. Meetings will be held every other week from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays via Zoom.
The book club will be held until Nov. 17. Participants will read Simon Sinek’s “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action.”
Registration is limited to 20 participants. Register online at bit.ly/3l9hojX.
