Author Apricot Irving will read from her memoir, “The Gospel of Trees,” at 2 p.m. Saturday during a virtual event hosted by Cannon Beach Library’s Northwest Authors Series.
To participate in the event, visit bit.ly/36fJTYO then enter the event’s meeting ID, 839-3778-0980. There is no cost to attend the event.
Irving’s memoir details her experience growing up as a missionary’s daughter in Haiti during a time of upheaval. She draws from her parents’ journals and her own to retrace her family’s story as well as the stories of missionaries in Haiti and the history of colonization.
Irving’s career has included teaching literature and writing to students throughout the world. She’s reported for National Public Radio’s program, “This American Life,” among other feats. Her book is among many awards she’s received, including the 2019 Oregon Book Award for creative nonfiction.
The authors series will continue throughout the fall and into 2021 with authors including Karl Marlantes, Jennifer Greer, Gregory Nokes and J.A. Jance.
