Toby Sullivan became a commercial fisherman at 19 years old and has worked in the industry for 45 years.
Native to South Windsor, Connecticut, Sullivan left the East Coast seeking adventure. After hitchhiking across the U.S, he ran out of money in Kodiak, Alaska; a place he and his family have called home ever since.
At the time of Sullivan’s arrival, the Kodiak King Crab Fishery was experiencing a boom, creating a surplus of jobs and drawing in fishermen, far and wide. With empty pockets and a strong work ethic, Sullivan joined the crab fishing business and became a deckhand on a boat named The Gladys.
“I was really young and real green, I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.
With each fishing trip lasting between three or four months during winter, Sullivan found himself face-to-face with one of the most unpredictable environments in the world: the Bering Sea. Due to subzero temperatures and, on average, 40-foot tall waves, fishermen had to always be situationally aware, even during periods of sleep, Sullivan said.
In the early ‘80s, Sullivan bought a salmon permit hoping to swap between crab fishing in the winter and salmon set-netting in the summer. On his first salmon fishing trip, accompanied by his younger brother and a friend, Sullivan trekked to Uganik Bay on the western shores of Kodiak Island.
“The salmon fishing, to us, that summer was like we died and gone to heaven,” he said. “The contrast between the Bering Sea in the winter and Uganik Bay in the summer was pretty amazing. There’s a real difference.”
Sullivan still goes salmon fishing but has stopped crabbing — though that hasn’t stopped him from writing nonfiction stories and poems adapted from his experiences out at sea.
Sullivan received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Alaska Anchorage and a master’s degree in creative writing from Antioch University in Los Angeles. His academic background further advanced his writing craft and bolstered his ability to induce emotion in his readers.
“I (write) about the inner landscape of fishing, not the environment itself. But of course the environment informs your inner life,” he said. “In a way, fishing is just a vehicle to tell a human story.”
By the late ‘90s, Sullivan had a poem published in the Alaska Fishing Journal, catching the attention of Jon Broderick who, coincidentally, had been making some of the first calls for the first FisherPoets Gathering in 1998. Since its inception, the event has been held every year for fishermen to come together as a community and share their written works with one another. Naturally, Sullivan has been a long-time participant.
Throughout the years, Broderick, who lives in Cannon Beach, has become Sullivan’s friend. Broderick said Sullivan is a thoughtful and insightful creator.
“Almost nobody can hold a crowd in a bar or the Voodoo Room, or any of our places where we meet … with a narration,” Broderick said. “(Sullivan) can read for 15 minutes and keep you spellbound.”
Sullivan is one of this year’s FisherPoets Gathering performers. In tandem with the FisherPoets Gathering, the Astoria Visual Arts Gallery is featuring an exhibit titled “When Crab Was King” from the Kodiak Maritime Museum, which Sullivan manages as the director. The exhibit is a compilation of oral histories from the people, including Sullivan himself, who experienced the Kodiak King Crab Fishery at its height.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.