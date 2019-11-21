LONG BEACH, Wash. – Listen to internationally acclaimed trumpeter and composer Charlie Porter and pianist Barbara Bate at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. Tickets are $15, and beer, wine and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Porter first cut his teeth on the New York jazz scene while studying at The Juilliard School. Bate is a well-known local pianist from Long Beach with an extensive musical background.
For more information and to reserve tickets, peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962.
