ASTORIA — KALA welcomes the return of vocal masters True Life Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
True Life Trio takes audiences on a borderless journey through the villages of Ukraine, the mountains of Bulgaria and Louisiana’s Cajun Country, demonstrating the beauty, power and diversity of vocally-driven folk music from Eastern Europe and North America.
The Trio’s performances include a mix of a cappella and tunes accompanied by fiddle, guitar, accordion and percussion. In any given concert, the Trio will sing in more than 10 languages, interweaving translations and tales of their travels that bring the music to life.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at libertyastoria.showare.com. KALA is at 1017 Marine Drive in Astoria.
