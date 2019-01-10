SEASIDE — Folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller performs a free sing-along concert, “Traditional Whaling and Sailing Songs from the Days of ‘Moby Dick,’” 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St.
Miller’s show features authentic traditional 18th and 19th-century shanties, saltwater sailor ballads and whaling songs from the days of “Moby Dick.” The program commemorates the beginning of 22-year-old Herman Melville’s first voyage as a “green hand” aboard the whaler Acushnet, on Jan. 3, 1841 — the voyage that inspired his great American novel about the white whale.
One of the world’s premier autoharpists, Miller is an accomplished folklorist, song-collector and raconteur, who has amassed a remarkable repertoire of more than 5,000 songs. Traveling 70,000 miles a year, Miller performs more than 200 concerts annually in 48 states, from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle.
For more information, call 503-738-6742. The library is at 1131 Broadway St.
