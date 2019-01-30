Trails End Gallery showcases photographer Liesa West

GEARHART — February finds Trail’s End Gallery opening a new show with our featured artist, Liesa West, a new member, offering an exhibit of her fine photography. A reception in her honor will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, ending at 5 p.m. Other members will be displaying new works of art. The gallery is located at 656 A Street in Gearhart.
West joined the Trail’s End Art Association in August of 2018 after moving to the area with her husband, John. Liesa has been recognized in social media outlets, such as Coast Explorer Magazine, and Viewbug, where she has won Peer, Community, & Membership Selection Choice Awards, as well as a Spring Selection Award. She has over 2,000 followers between her social media accounts under Photos by Liesa, and her website, www.photosbyliesa.com.
She is passionate about bringing life to her photos, and making people feel like they are in the moment with her. Her main interest is nature photography but she also enjoys finding things that are unique, as well as photo art.
West is also an Independent Arbonne Consultant; coaching others in health and wellness, and is a former singer/songwriter, having had her Christmas song, ‘Discovering Christmas’ recorded and played on the radio.
After a partial loss of her voice, West turned to her interest in photography as a creative outlet. Liesa is a true believer that when “God closes one door, He always opens another one”. Her hope is that her photography will spark something positive in those who view her work.
We are a small gallery fashioned from an old schoolhouse established in the early 1900s which later became an art school and gallery in the 1950s. With a well-lit, spacious gallery on one side and a classroom on the other for pop-ups, classes and workshops on the other, it has a display area and shop in the middle with many notecards, small objects, giclee and prints for sale. As members, one can join be part of an open studio in any medium weekly. The summer holds the judged show for the public and 4th of July events along with a Kids’ Kamp. To learn more about the gallery, please contact them through email at trailsendartassociation@gmail.com, their website at trailsendart.org or call at 503-717-9458.
