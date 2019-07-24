GEARHART– Trail’s End Art Association calls all local artists to participate in the 69th Annual Judged Show, Aug. 3-24 at 656 A St. Submit work Sunday, July 28, or Monday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wet, mixed media, photography and 3D art welcome. Two age categories will be offered: youth, 14-years and younger, and adult and high school students, 15-years and older.
Youth category will not be judged. Each young artist will receive an award and have work displayed in a special exhibit on Aug. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
The adult category offers cash prizes for Best in Show and the Mayor’s Award, plus business donations for firsts in each category.
Judges this year include professional artist and Astoria’s Imogen Gallery owner Terri Sund, professional artist and Neskowin’s Hawk Creek Gallery owner Michael Schlicting and Astoria professional fine arts photographer Dwight Caswell.
More information including entry fee, size dimensions, commissions and more can be found at trailsendart.org or at the gallery.
