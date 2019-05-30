Trail's End posts call for art for annual judged show

GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association calls all local artists to participate in the 69th annual judged show. The show is Aug. 3-24. Wet, mixed media, photography and 3D art is welcome.
Artists may submit their work 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday or Monday, July 28 or 29.
This year there are two age categories, adult and students 15 and over, and then youth 14 and under. Youth are not judged but all will receive awards and their work is shown in a special exhibit 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The adult category has cash prizes for Best in Show and the Mayor’s Award, plus business donations for firsts in each category. The full Call For Art with entry fee, size dimensions, commissions, and more can be found at trailsendart.org, or by visiting the Gallery at 656 A St. in Gearhart.
Judges this year include professional artist and Astoria’s Imogen Gallery owner, Terri Sund; professional artist and Neskowin’s Hawk Creek Gallery owner, Michael Schlicting; and Astoria professional fine arts photographer Dwight Caswell.
TEAA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization with a mission to provide educational opportunities in the fine arts, to foster creation of original fine art in all media, and to enhance the enjoyment of art in the community.
