GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association will feature artist Mary Schlunegger’s work online throughout June at trailsendart.org.
A virtual show of Schlunegger’s paintings is on the association’s website, which also features pieces for sale.
Schlunegger’s art features coastal scenes of the ocean and wildlife. Images are inspired by her life, as she grew up surfing the shores of California and Hawaii, and now lives on the North Coast.
Before retiring, Schlunegger managed an interior design business. Since retiring she has taken art lessons with regional creators. Schlunegger’s work has been featured in other regional galleries such as Fairweather House and Gallery and A Great Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.