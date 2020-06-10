GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association recently launched an online marketplace at trailsendart.org.
The marketplace was created in response to the association’s continuous gallery closure, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The market allows local artists and potential customers to interact directly with one another.
Paintings, jewelry, photography and other art is available for viewing and purchase.
