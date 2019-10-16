GEARHART – Trail’s End Art Association and Gallery offers a new workshop and variety of group sessions for local artists. $5 each, free for members.
Jan Clawson will host an introduction to alcohol ink workshop on November 8 from 1-3 p.m. The introduction shares the essentials of techniques. It takes place on November 8,
On the first and third Mondays, the new nature drawing class meets from 2-4 p.m. On Tuesdays, professional pastel artists, intermediate to advanced, meet from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. On Wednesdays, watercolorists meet from 11 a.m. — 3 pm. On Thursdays, the inspiration group meets and presents from 12:30-3 p.m.
All offerings take place at 656 A St. in Gearhart, Oregon. More information at trailsendart.org or 503-325-0342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.