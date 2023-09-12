ASTORIA — Navarasa Kalinga Nardana, a troupe featuring traditional and contemporary Indian dance, will perform at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The show will pair dance theater and storytelling, set to a playlist of pre-recorded music and paired with colorful and vibrant costumes.
Choreographer Jayanthi Raman focuses on the physical representation of music through thought-provoking dance, including in a recent performance with drummer Dafnis Prieto.
Admission is $15. Doors open at 6 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org
