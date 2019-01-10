LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Peninsula Arts Center brings audiences the American roots music of Tony Furtado at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.
Few musicians so personify a musical genre as completely as Furtado personifies his. He’s an evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele. All the music of America is in Furtado’s music.
He won the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in 1987 and again in 1991. He’s toured with such legends as Gregg Allman, David Lindley and Derek Trucks. And he’s performed throughout the world at top venues and appeared at prestigious festivals such as Telluride, the Kerrville and Sisters Folk Festivals, and many more.
Tickets are $20 and available through Brown Paper Tickets, by calling Bill Svendsen at 360-901-0962, or by emailing events@peninsulaartscenter.org.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization.
The Peninsula Arts Center is at 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash.
