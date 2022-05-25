The Shoalwater Bay Tribal Community Library and Heritage Museum will highlight a lively selection of works by native and regional artists, including a carved alder bowl by museum director Earl Davis, photography by Davis’ son, Kota, beadwork by Mary Johnson and handcrafted jewelry by metalsmith Judith Altruda, with a festival throughout Saturday and Sunday.
The museum will also continue to host an exhibit from late painter Eugene Landry, who chronicled tribal members throughout a significant period in the 1970s. A cache of his paintings, many forgotten in an attic and rescued by Altruda some years ago, forms the centerpiece of the display.
Also within the region, Memorial Day weekend had originally been set by the Tokeland-North Cove Chamber of Commerce for a studio tour featuring local artists, but a recurrence in local COVID cases prompted organizers to cancel in early May.
In a private venture, some local artists do plan to show their work at the studio of glass artist Jeremy Bartheld. The North Cove studio will host a selection of local artists including Marcy Merrill, Bob Wahr, Vernon and Melissa Vegara, Pete and Amy Twigg and Kitty Bryan alongside Bartheld.
A planned auction to benefit the Ocosta schools’ art department will be switched from an in-person dinner to an online sale, according to chamber vice president Marguerite Garth. Those interested in supporting the school can also follow the chamber’s online updates.
This commitment to support area youth was commended by local art teacher Don Watkins, who is retiring this year after nearly four decades as an educator.
“The chamber and community are so awesome in the way they have supported our art students for so many years,” said Watkins, who has taught for 36 years at Ocosta. “These funds have helped fund special projects and equipment, along with funding a field trip to experience the arts.”
