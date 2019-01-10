LONG BEACH, Wash. — Miniature artwork is January’s theme at the Picture Attic in Long Beach, Wash. Local artists are excited to show their skills in the tiny world. No piece will be larger than 8 by 10 inches, including the frame.
The show’s opening takes place 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, with light refreshments and artists in attendance to discuss and explain their work.
The Picture Attic is a membership gallery with more than 15 members showing work in pastel, oil, watercolor and acrylic, as well as three-dimensional work in stained glass, basketry, pottery and stone. New artists join in January to add even more depth to the selections.
The gallery is at 711 Pacific North. Hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The show will hang through January.
