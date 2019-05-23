ASTORIA — Submit your artwork themed “This Fragile Earth, Our Island Home” to the Grace Episcopal Church art show honoring the memory of longtime art instructor at Clatsop Community College and Grace Episcopal member Jean Barney.
Artists of all ages are invited to submit up to two pieces of their artwork to this show. Submissions are accepted from 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the Parish Hall at the church, 1545 Franklin Ave.. Art must not exceed 24-by -30 inches, be professionally presented and ready for display with no glass or glass edges or sawtooth hangers.
Entry forms are available mornings at Grace Church and at various galleries. For additional information, contact the church at 503-325-4691 or graceastoria4691@gmail.com
