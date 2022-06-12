The second Third Dimension Festival concert is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Theatre in downtown Astoria.
An online calendar listing incorrectly listed the concert time.
For tickets and details on the program, go to bit.ly/3MDSZAk
