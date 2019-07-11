ASTORIA – The Missoula Children’s Theatre seeks actors grades 1-12 to join them for their Saturday, July 20, performance. Auditions are 10 a.m Monday, July 15, followed by a week of rehearsals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. All events take place at the Liberty Theatre, and participation is free.
The group will perform at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 20. Tickets are $5.
The group is looking to cast 50-60 student actors to create a rendition of “Gulliver’s Travels,” in which Gulliver gets lost in outer space and looks to aliens and robots for help. No advanced preparation is necessary for auditions – students should be ready to come with a smile!
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre and has been touring for more than 40 years. The tour team arrives with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, and a Tour Director will work with local children to conduct the show and enhance student self-esteem, creativity, communication and social skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.