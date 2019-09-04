Community produced theater, dance and music events are mainstay attractions on the Columbia-Pacific. Coast Weekend compiled listings for performances in those genres now through the end of this year. These events are sure to show off the best of our region’s artistic community. Visit the organization’s website for updated details on performance times and dates.
THEATER
Coaster Theatre, 108 N Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. coastertheatre.com
“The Savannah Sipping Society” – Sept. 20-Oct. 26
In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate –and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it is high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment – and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.
“Annie” – Nov.15-Dec. 22
Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.” With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.
Peninsula Players, 127 Lake St SE, Ilwaco, Wash. peninsula-players.com
“Uh Oh, Here Comes Christmas” – Nov. 15-24
This production features fifteen holiday stories from the international best-selling author of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” that have been crafted into an engaging evening of storytelling and song. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December.
Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W Bond St., Astoria. asocplay.com
“Topsey Turvey Shanghaied in Astoria” — Oct. 4 and 5
Topsy-turvy is a twist on “Shanghaied in Astoria” where boys play girls and girls play boys. The event is sure to have audiences in stitches.
“Scrooged in Astoria” — Dec. 6-22
A Christmas musical melodrama for the whole family written by local playwright Judith P. Niland with original music by Philip Morill. Stylized as a 1960s style Holiday TV special, this show will take you through a magical tale of love, loss and renewal, loosely based on the “Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, but with characters from “Shanghaied in Astoria.”
Pier Pressure Productions, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. bit.ly/pierpressureproductions
“Henceforward” — Sept. 13-28
This production is part of the grand opening of Pier Pressure Productions. Jerome Watkins, an out of work composer, lives in a messy, steel shuttered basement in North London where punks and thugs battle to rule the city. He has lost his muse. His only companion is a robot nanny who’s on the blink. Desperately wanting custody of his teenage daughter, he plans to hire an escort/actress to impress his estranged wife and a wired-for-sound child welfare officer. But things take an unexpected turn. The play is directed by Susi Brown with technical direction by Mick Alderman.
DANCE
Little Ballet Theatre — maddoxdancers.com
“The Nutcracker” — Dec. 7 and 8 at Astoria High School, 1001 W Marine Drive, Astoria.
The Little Ballet Theatre presents the 45th annual production of “The Nutcracker” directed by Jeannie Maddox Peterson and conducted by Cory Pedersen. Follow Clara on her journey starting with a party at the Stahlbaum family home where Clara’s mysterious godfather Dr. Drosselmeyer brings gifts for the guests including a special nutcracker for Clara. From there, audiences follow Clara through her dream that takes her to fights between gingerbread soldiers and the King Mouse and his mice. Later, she sees dancing snowflakes and a celebration of sweets from other countries including Spain, Arabia, China and Russia in the Land of Sweets ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Encore Dance Studio — getyoudancing.com
“Nutcracker” — Dec. 13 at Seaside Convention Center
Performed by dancers from Encore Dance Studio.
“The Holiday Spectacular” — Dec. 20 at Liberty Theatre
Performed by dancers from Encore Dance Studio.
Beach Ballet — beachballet98631.com
“The Polar Express” – Dec. 13, 14 and 15 at Hilltop Auditorium, 314 Brumbach St., Ilwaco, Wash.
Beach Ballet’s dancers will perform in “The Polar Express.”
MUSIC
North Coast Chamber Orchestra — northoregoncoastsymphony.org
Fall concerts — Nov. 15 at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St., Cannon Beach and Nov. 17, Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria.
Conducted by Cory Pederson and featuring strings, winds, brass and percussion.
Columbia River Symphony — columbiariversymphony.org
Holiday Concert – Dec. 14 at the Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria.
Conducted by Cory Pederson. The symphony will perform holiday-themed music with the Warrenton Middle School and High School choirs.
North Coast Symphonic Band — northcoastsymphonicband.org
40th season opening concert — Oct. 27 at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria.
Michael McClure will guest conduct. The afternoon will feature musicians’ favorite selections from the last four decades.
“Nordic Winter Fest” – 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria.
Conducted by Linfield College professor of music Dr. Joan Paddock. The concert will feature holiday music from Scandinavia. Paddock performed on the Norwegian wooden trumpet at the 2019 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and previously conducted the symphonic band in 2017.
North Coast Chorale — northcoastchorale.org
“H.M.S. Pinafore” — Sept. 28 and 29 at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria.
This is a comic opera in two acts by Gilbert and Sullivan. The chorale is performing with the Cascadia Chamber Opera in the production.
Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Dec. 13, 20 and 22 at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St, Astoria.
Portrayed in a slightly different setting, this is a story of a young, disabled boy, living in poverty with his widowed mother and their encounter with three strangers. It is a tale to warm the heart.
Cannon Beach Chorus – cannonbeachchorus.org
“Holiday Favorites” – Dec. 6, 7, 8 with concerts on Saturday at the Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St., Cannon Beach, and Sunday at the Nehalem United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St., Nehalem.
New and old holiday music from the Baroque era to the 21st century with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and Christmas carols.
