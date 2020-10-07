ASTORIA — LightBox Photographic Gallery will open its original show, “The Spooky Show,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit will feature images that are “haunting and mysterious, evoking a sense of unease, while maintaining an element of beauty.” The show was last featured in 2013, after running for the gallery’s first five years.
The show will be available to view until Nov. 10. Visitors are expected to wear masks.
