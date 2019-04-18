SKAMOKAWA, Wash. — Friends of Skamokawa presents Skamokawa Swamp Opera in concert 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20. at the River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 Washington State Route 4.
Skamokawa Swamp Opera is Andrew Emlen, Kyleen Austin, Erik Friend and Jillian Raye. From hip-hop, to opera, to folk to pop, these four talented musicians bring something for all musical tastes. Enjoy a fun, lively evening of musical excellence, laughter and a celebration of Skamokawa. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of Skamokawa Foundation.
Tickets are one for $15, two for $25, and are available in Cathlamet at Bank of the Pacific and Daisy Chain Floral, and in Skamokawa at the River Life Interpretive Center and the Skamokawa General Store.
Tickets are also available at friendsofskamokawa.org.
Festivities start with the Farm & Flowers photography exhibit opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. (see related story), then a brief interlude with dinner options available by request, followed by the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.