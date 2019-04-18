SEAVIEW, Wash. — The Saxophones, plus Lynette — a Portland-based electronic music artist — perform at the Sou’wester Lodge, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
Alexi Erenkov’s duo, The Saxophones, create beautiful, personal music. With his wife, Alison Alderdice, on percussion and samplers, they blend the darkness and melancholy of 1950s balladry with minimalistic woodwind arrangements.
Lynette’s work deals mostly with the idea and content of dreams, both conscious and not. This is music to be heard in imaginary spaces.
