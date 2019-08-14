ASTORIA – The New Old Stock band caps of the Astoria Library’s 10th Street Stage outdoor summer concerts season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free. Seating is limited, so bring your own chair. The band performs on the steps of the library which is located at 450 10th St.
When asked to succinctly describe the sound of The New Old Stock, band leader Brian Bovenizer is quick to reply, “surf country.” It makes sense: Surfing is a popular pastime in Astoria where Bovenizer and his band hail from and having pedal steel guitar and twangy guitar in the mix of instruments places the band in firmly country territory.
Bovenizer’s band is a Pacific Northwest indie-rock supergroup: Guitarist Jeff Munger was one third of The Sound Outside, bassist Luke Ydstie is a member of indie folk groups Blind Pilot and Hook & Anchor, drummer Olaf Ydstie has been a touring member of Portland’s John Heart Jackie and pedal steel guitarist James Owen Greenan did time in the alt-country band The Cedar Shakes.
Elements of Chicago’s local music scene impacted Bovenizer’s perception of country music. He cites fellow Illinoisan John Prine as a primary musical influence.
“Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, he was a hero of mine. He was big in opening up alt-country, I hate to say outlaw country, but that true country that is trying to tell a story — not sell a song.”
10th Street Stage is sponsored by the Liberty Theatre, the Astoria Oregon Public Library Foundation and the Astor Library Friends Association.
For more information, call 503-325-7323 or visit astorialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.