ASTORIA — The Reader’s Theatre presentation of “The Fourposter, The Case for The Double Bed” continues at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 16 and 17 in the Liberty Theater’s McTavish Room. Tickets are $15.
Directed by Seneschal Incavo and starring Dida DeAngelis, the three-act comedy highlights the hills and valleys in the long marriage of Michael, a writer, and Agnes, known only as his wife.
After surviving an awkward honeymoon, the couple traverses the usual stages of matrimony: childbirth, extra-marital temptations, terrible teens and eventual retirement. Through it all, from 1890 to 1925, their ancient and venerable fourposter stands, serving as a monument to enduring devotion, finally becoming a symbol of the continuity of life, or rather, living. (The musical version of the show is “I Do! I Do!”)
The Liberty is at 1203 Commercial St. Donations to support the Reader’s Theatre are welcome at the performance.
