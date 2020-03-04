LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The second annual Coastal Celtic Music Festival will be held Friday through Sunday.
A total of 13 bands will perform throughout the weekend at various venues along the peninsula. Each band plays Celtic-inspired music.
Performers include Stout Pounders, Cary Novotny Band, That Irish Guy, RONA, The Bold Doherty, Ockham’s Razor, Curlew’s Call, Sons of Malarkey, Elizabeth Nicholson and Bob Soper, Katie Jane Band, Marian Frances, Kathryn Rose and Biddy on the Bench.
Admission prices range between $30 and $100. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 360-901-0962.
