ASTORIA — The Astoria International Film Festival is back for its 13th year this weekend. The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Theatre.
The festival will feature a number of Northwest filmmaker creations and will screen eight productions throughout the weekend.
The opening film, “Samurai in the Oregon Sky,” by Ilana Sol, provides insight into little known Oregon Coast history. Sol is a filmmaker and archival researcher based in Portland whose award-winning previous film was included on NPR's Radiolab.
Other screenings include "Black Pool," "The Pieces I Am," "My Summer as a Goth," "Our Bodies, Our Doctors" and "Marley."
Audience members can also catch a composition of shorts that share the story of filmmaking in the Northwest and a tribute to Pulitzer Prize novelist Toni Morrison.
The festival will wrap up after a 3 p.m. screening of "Easy Rider" on Sunday.
For more information and a full schedule, visit astoriainternationalfilmfestival.com or libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.