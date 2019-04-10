NEHALEM — What moves you about aging? How does it feel watching people you love grow older? Taking care of people you love? Feeling it in yourself?
Find the beauty in it, and share the results with your community this May.
Art must be delivered between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the North County Recreation District Gallery, 36155 Ninth St., in Nehalem (unless other arrangements have been made). The opening reception takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 3.
The pieces can later be picked up Thursday, May 30.
Artists are limited to three pieces in any medium, including three-dimensional works. Art does not have to be framed but should be ready to hang.
Work can be for sale, or not. If sold, the artist gets 75%, the Raven Project 15% and the Recreation District 10%.
This exhibition is sponsored by the Raven Project, a group leading conversations and teaching sessions in our North Coast community around issues we face as elders.
For more information, contact Lane deMoll via text or phone at 503-440-1342 or email lane@nehalemtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.