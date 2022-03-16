CANNON BEACH — As seen in the suspenseful novel as well as the Alfred Hitchcock classic, the Coaster Theatre Playhouse presents “The 39 Steps,” opening on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
As adapted by Patrick Barlow, the play features a cast of more than 150 lively characters navigating mystery, peril, romance and hilarity, played by a cast of just four.
Admission is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. Performances begin on Friday and run through April 16, with one matinee scheduled on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are required for all attendees.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.coastertheatre.com or purchase at the theater’s box office.
