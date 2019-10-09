ASTORIA — 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra plays a concert titled “Primordial Swamp” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Theatre. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance at libertyastoria.org. Free tickets for students under 18 years old are available in our box office.
One of the best things about 45th Parallel is the idea that a group of restless musicians could get together in a room and come up with creative and unconventional programs that don’t otherwise fit in our respective ensembles.
The orchestra will celebrate the release of 45th Parallel’s latest recording with a performance of Dohnanyi’s Sextet. The piece dates from 1935 and is Dohnanyi’s last piece of chamber music. It is for the unusual combination of clarinet, horn, piano, violin, viola and cello. This fact has virtually insured it would be little heard in concert — a great pity because it is a masterwork. From a tonal standpoint, the Sextet shows Dohnanyi alive to the musical developments in the Europe of the 1930’s, jazz in particular, which was gaining a real foothold throughout western and central Europe.
The group will also perform Reza Vali’s “Folk Song Suite.” Vali was born in Iran, collects and transcribes Persian folk songs and is one of very few composers writing Persian-inspired Western classical music.
Post-performance reception with the artists in the McTavish Room immediately following the performance.
The Liberty Theatre is located at 1203 Commercial St.
