The Cannon Beach Arts Association’s annual Summer Art Camp has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2002, when about a dozen students took the only class offered.
Yet the evolution of the camp to its current form – featuring 17 classes available to dozens of campers ages 3 to adults – wouldn’t have been possible without the foundation laid by former board members Barbara Temple Ayres and Kay Aya.
“It’s what we dreamed of,” Temple Ayres said.
The 17th Annual Summer Art Camp takes place July 8-12 at the Cannon Beach Community Church and Cannon Beach History Center and Museum.
A Pop Up exhibition displaying camper’s creations will be on view at the Cannon Beach Gallery with an opening reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
Last year, about 100 campers attended the camp, and organizers expect a similar turnout this year.
Classes are offered in both three- and five-day sessions, and campers can select one morning class, one afternoon class or one of each for a full-day experience.
For the second year, the camp also offers three adult-only class options.
The various instructors, many of whom are professional artists or educators, are assisted by volunteers from the association.
Temple Ayres and Aya, who were both educators at the time, originally established the camp as a way to support arts in the community and augment the association’s arts education and outreach for young people.
During that same time, the association was supporting a program to host mini workshops in the schools, but “it seemed there was a need for a more in-depth experience,” Temple Ayres said.
Diversity in art
Arts Education Director Meagan Sokol said she tries to offer a mixture of old and new topics and instructors.
While the skills and techniques encompassed in the class offerings lean heavily toward visual arts, providing the campers with tangible artwork to take home, Sokol said she is “big on the ‘s’ in arts” and ensuring they include other areas, too.
Throughout the week, campers will be engaged in painting, 3D mask-masking, fiber arts, yoga, stop-motion animation, printmaking, basket-weaving, comic book design and collage creation.
The camp is designed to be family friendly, with many classes offered for children ages 8 or 9 to adults to support everyone developmentally, Sokol said.
Temple Ayres instructs sketchbook making, which can be technical and challenging, particularly for young children. She welcomes the presence of adults in her class, but also takes immense joy in working with the adolescent campers.
“I love being around kids,” Temple Ayres said. “I love their humor and their enthusiasm and learning something new.”
A camp for everyone
Organizers are focused on making the camp accessible and welcoming to artists of all ages. They also offer scholarships.
Bilingual Summer Art Camp Assistant Andrea Suarez, who joined the team last year, translates print materials and offers onsite support for bilingual campers.
Suarez recalls a particularly rewarding experience last summer when she went into a classroom on a Thursday and, upon speaking a few words in Spanish, was able to spark up a lengthy conversation with some preteen campers who were previously shy.
“I thought, ‘I should have done this on Monday, these kids would have been talking up a storm,’” she said.
Suarez hopes her presence and bilingual abilities help make campers feel comfortable, supported and motivated to return in future years.
Sokol agreed, adding it’s another way to create an inclusive environment.
“We’ve been reaching out to individuals from all different walks of life to say, ‘Hey, how can we support you?’” she said. “We want everyone to be involved that would like to come and make some art.”
This year, organizers are also adding a “chill zone” to the outdoor space used for breaks to address the needs of campers with hyper-sensory sensitivity who may feel overwhelmed by the crowds and activities throughout the week.
For young campers, seeing their art displayed in a real gallery at the end of the camp “brings a sense of pride and confidence,” Sokol said. “It’s a really important part of the summer art camp experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.