SEAVIEW, Wash. — Expand on your knowledge of macramé and take your process to the next level with Emily Katz 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
We will explore macra-weave techniques, working with color, macramé as sculpture, and utilizing different sizes and weights of rope, yarn and other non conventional materials. Get inspired by the scenery of the Washington coast and design a piece that takes you out of your comfort zone.
The workshop will begin with a circle and intention setting, followed by drawing out our ideas for our projects. If participants want to make a project from our book, Emily will guide you to get started. We will pause for a healthy lunch, and continue working on our pieces into the afternoon.
Katz is an artist, world traveler, teacher, interior designer, creative consultant, public speaker, and the owner of Modern Macramé.
COST: $250 (plus materials that may be purchased on site)
BRING: This workshop expands on what you know, so feel free to bring a project in process that needs some inspiration, or get started on a big piece. Bring any special materials you want to work with including driftwood or any other support to build onto. (There will also be rope and yarn for sale on site.)
Lunch and tea is included (Please note any dietary restrictions at time of RSVP.)
This workshop is for students who already know the basic square knot and is for students age 10 and up; 15 students maximum.
RSVP: souwesterfrontdesk@gmail.com or 360-642-2542 between 9am-9pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.