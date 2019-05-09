Take in 3 Leg Torso in Nehalem

NEHALEM — 3 Leg Torso returns to North County Recreation District, 36155 Ninth St. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Tickets are $18 and available at www.tickettomato.com/event/6156
3 Leg Torso formed in 1996 as a violin, cello and accordion trio with the mission of creating original modern chamber music for their unique instrumentation.
Over the following years, the ensemble has expanded both its musical mission and its size to become a quartet that now performs original compositions based on an eclectic synthesis of chamber music, tango, klezmer, latin, and Roma (Gypsy) music.
As principal composers, founding members Béla R. Balogh (violin, trumpet, octave mandolin) and Courtney Von Drehle (accordion, saxophone) provide the core of 3 Leg Torso’s sound. They are joined by the consummate mallets and percussion of T.J. Arko and the gentleman of the acoustic bass, Milo Fultz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.